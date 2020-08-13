BBMP to claim ‘unused’ beds in private hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beds and floors which private hospitals claim are not functional will be sealed and taken over by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The infrastructure, however, will be returned to hospital managements after they prove that they have the wherewithal to manage them, said D Randeep, special commissioner, BBMP.

After holding a meeting with hospitals that have a capacity of 50-100 beds, along with Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, he said that these healthcare facilties were warned and informed about the Palike decision.

While some hospitals have come forward to share 50% of beds with the government to fight Covid, others claim that because of the shortage of nurses and doctors, they have not been able to manage all the beds and cannot hand over 50 per cent of them to the Palike.

The Palike has also decided to seal entire floors that are not functioning, he said. Hospitals were given a strict deadline to upload all the data on the number of beds available at each hospital and reserved for Covid19. At the meeting, the two top BBMP officials also clarified that classification of beds for ICU, NCU and others should be done after allocating 50% of beds for Covid and not before.

Of the 50 hospitals with 50-100 bed capacity, only 30 participated in the meeting. Zonal and nodal officers have been given the list of hospitals and they will inspect each hospital and seal down non- functional beds and hospitals in case of discrepancies, Randeep said.