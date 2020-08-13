STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to hire more staff, intensify contact tracing

Wants to trace suspect cases in less than 2 days; 1,26,380 under home quarantine

Published: 13th August 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP has over 2,700 ward and 30,000 booth-level officials for contact tracing and verification | EXPRESS

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With directions coming from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has decided to increase the staff designated for contact tracing and updating data related to Covid-19. The BBMP is sending the proposal to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar for approval, a senior BBMP official told The New Indian Express.

According to the BBMP, there are 1,26,830 people under home quarantine, of whom around 8,000 are interstate and international travellers, while 12,000 are primary and secondary contacts. The BBMP has over 2,700 ward and 30,000 booth-level officials for contact tracing and verification.

This apart, there are 25,600 volunteers, of whom 8,000 are active on any given day. “It looks sufficient, but there is a need to hire more staff as the Prime Minister wants contacts traced within two days. We want to do it much faster. Now, it takes about three days,” the BBMP official said.

Citizens, however, are not convinced and say that these numbers are only on paper. In many areas of the city, there is little or no response from the BBMP. “We are on home quarantine for the last 14 days and no one has come to check on us. No medicines have been prescribed and no follow-up done. We are forced to go out of the house to get essentials as there is no one to help.

The BBMP must admit its failure,” said S Menon, a resident of Jnana Bharathi ward. “Only some call centre people contact us and repeatedly ask for details of my family members. There is nothing beyond that. The government needs to scale up its contact tracing if the pandemic needs to be controlled,” said Moulami S, a resident of Hegganahalli.

Anbu Kumar, BBMP Special Commissioner, Covid Contact Tracing, said physical contact tracing is being done and around 35,000 people are being reached out every day. “There could be some discrepancies because of wrong information shared by positive patients. But those are being dealt with,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP  Covid-19 contact tracing bengaluru
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp