Bengaluru colleges hurry with PU admissions, parents irked

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just three days after the SSLC board exams were completed, G Murthy, a parent, received a call from a PUC college in Bengaluru North, which said his son, a topper, had got admission. The college said they were going to start online classes soon, and had asked Murthy to enroll his son. “We weren’t sure if my child wanted to pursue Science or Commerce, so we did not respond immediately,” Murthy said, but what came as a shock to them was that the institute put out a notice that admissions were closed just three hours after the SSLC results being declared on Monday.

T Kumar, another parent, told TNIE that he received a similar call a month ago. “We were told to enroll our ward and were given the option to pay the fees over two months,” he said. On one hand, some parents and students have been receiving calls much before the official PU college admission dates, and on the other hand, students are worried they won’t get a seat at a college of their choice owing to this practice of giving seats much before the results are announced.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar assured that an order in this regard will be issued soon, but the department is relying on parents to tip them off on such cases so as to initiate action. Director of Pre-University Education M Kanagavalli told TNIE that parents and students must file complaints against colleges that are sending out admission notices before results are announced. The admission process, she said, should start only after the declaration of results. The Department of Pre-University Education on Wednesday said that admissions will commence today (August 13), and issuing of admission cards will be closed four days after.