STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dasarahalli best, RR Nagar worst in identifying contacts

The zone with the best contact tracing is Dasarahalli with 15.10 primary and secondary contacts traced per patient.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

RR Nagar has 3.60 primary and secondary contacts per patient and is the lowest among all zones.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per the contact tracing data of the last one month in BBMP, shared by the State war room, there is an average of 6.29 primary and secondary contacts traced per Covid-19 positive patient in Bengaluru. The data was taken between July 11 and August 12. Of a total of 54,984 patients, there are 3,45,633 primary and secondary contacts.

The zone with the best contact tracing is Dasarahalli with 15.10 primary and secondary contacts traced per patient. The second is the South zone with 10.16 contacts traced per positive patient. However, there are some zones with fewer contacts tracing per patient.

For example, RR Nagar has 3.60 primary and secondary contacts per patient and is the lowest among all zones. Bommanahalli is the second lowest with 4.15 total contacts. As per Munish Moudgil, IAS officer in charge of the State war room and special officer for Covid-19 management, the contact tracing has improved ten-fold in the South zone.

“Earlier, it was less than one contact per patient. The deployment of booth level officers and use of the contact tracing app has made a difference,” Moudgil said. RR Nagar zone has 2.16 primary contacts per patient and 1.44 secondary contacts per patient.

Asked why the figure was low, Dr R Vishal, IAS, special officer in charge of RR Nagar zone, said their focus is more on primary than secondary contacts. “All zones, apart from Dasarahalli, have the number of primary contacts between 2.2 and 2.7. If we focus on secondary, we will lose manpower. Right now we are tracking primary contacts efficiently, triaging them, getting them tested and sending them to CCCs, hospitals or for home isolation,” Dr Vishal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dasarahalli BBMP RR Nagar bengaluru
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp