STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

MLAs engage in wordy duel over riots in Bengaluru

Zameer Ahmed Khan said he has visited the houses of those killed in the firing and became emotional to see the bereaved families.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru violence

Kaval Byrasandra and surrounding areas, rocked by violence on Tuesday night. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A war of words between Chamarajpet Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Krishnaraja BJP MLA SA Ramadass broke out over the riots in Bengaluru which left three dead in police firing.

Condemning the violence, Khan, in a tweet, insisted on peaceful and legal means of lodging protests against the alleged inflammatory social media post by P Naveen, the nephew of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

Khan said he has visited the houses of those killed in the firing and became emotional to see the bereaved families.

"Who will take care of the mother and sister after losing the son?," he asked.

He said he has spoken to religious leaders and senior police officers to make sure the culprits are brought to justice.

Replying to the tweet, Ramadass sought to know why Khan's emotions did not go for those who lost their valuables in the communal violence.

"During the riots, houses of common people were set on fire and the vehicles bought with the hard-earned money torched. More than 60 policemen got injured. But these incidents don't generate sympathy in you," Ramadass asked Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru riots Bengaluru violence Zameer Ahmed Khan SA Ramadass
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp