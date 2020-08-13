STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On the run, for a cause

The last few months have seen the world turn upside down with the pandemic continuing to rage on.

Representational pic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The last few months have seen the world turn upside down with the pandemic continuing to rage on. If all had gone well, marathons would have dotted the year. But this virtual marathon of sorts, called Sunfeast India Run As One, is an attempt to support those who have lost their livelihoods owing to Covid-19. “This run is not about kilometres or medals, but taking that first step of participation which will have a positive impact on society. They are looking at different pillars, including improving wellness, making social impact and creating a community,”  says Vivek Singh, joint MD of Procam International, the organiser of the initiative.    

With the celebration of the 74th year of Independence, the goal is to cover the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times. “Once a person registers, the walk/run will sync with the fitness apps. One can also manually update it. Right now, the wellness of each individual is key in building immunity,” says Singh, adding that people across the world can participate in this movement. “Walk, run, jog or cover kilometres on a wheelchair, the idea is to re-start life,” he adds.  

Having identified that a family of four requires `7,000 in metros to manage for a month, and `5,000 in non-metro cities, the initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society that have lost their livelihoods. The last-mile help will reach the needy through NGOs that have been identified.  The movement will begin on August 15 and will end on September 13. “We are doing it for an extended period so that it builds a habit. We are hoping that people will continue to do some sort of exercise,” he says.  

Participants can register at a fee starting at `99 upwards, and can pledge to walk, run or jog. Donations can also be made beyond the registration fee. 

