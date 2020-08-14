STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru violence: Cops looking at larger conspiracy, says Bommai

Saying that about 200 people, including some leaders of SDPI/PFI, have been arrested and detained for questioning, he said, “More arrests will be made in the coming days.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:24 AM

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing that there is no doubt that the SDPI has been associated with criminal activities, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said, “The organisation’s criminal links are 101 per cent known — be it the murder RSS workers, the stabbing of MLA Tanveer Sait, the Mangaluru violence and now the riots in K B Sandra.’’ Saying that about 200 people, including some leaders of SDPI/PFI, have been arrested and detained for questioning, he said, “More arrests will be made in the coming days.

Our officers are investigating the case thoroughly.’’ Asked about reports that some people from Kerala had participated in the violence, he said only a full investigation will bring out the facts. The minister explained that the police department is examining if there was a larger conspiracy and who was behind it.

“We are also looking into whether the PFI has links across the border, but this will have to be examined closely,” he said. On recovering damages from rioters and arsonists, like in UP, Bommai said there is a SC order on this issue. “Treat this as the law. Is that not enough?” he asked. On the issue of banning SDPI/PFI, the minister said if the state government decides to do so, it will be taken up with the Union Home Ministry.

