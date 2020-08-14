Bengaluru violence: FIRs name 22 for rioting, attempt to murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The DJ Halli and KG Halli police have registered a total of seven FIRs, according to which the riots were acts of SDPI members. Police have arrested SDPI Bengaluru District secretary Muzammil Pasha (36), a resident of Kaval Byarasandra.

The FIRs have named 22 people, of whom 16 have been identified as SDPI members and most of them have been arrested. There are over 300 accused people involved in the riot that claimed three lives on Tuesday night. Six of seven were registered suo motu by the police.

The seventh is against Naveen P, the MLA’s nephew who allegedly posted the derogatory post on Facebook, based on a complaint by social activist Firdos Pasha. Charges in the FIR include rioting, preventing police from discharging their duties, attempt to murder, and ransacking property.