Bengaluru violence: Traumatised Residents recall August 11 nightmare

Many move out temporarily, shops keep shutters down in KB Sandra , Voices in support of MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy in Muslim-dominated area get stronger

A Rapid Action Force personnel keeps vigil in troubled DJ Halli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after a mob went on the rampage, in Kaval Byrasandra, traumatised residents are staying indoors and shops are closed, while rifle-wielding Rapid Action Force personnel march on the mostly deserted streets.

Policemen stage a flag march

Several residents said Tuesday’s violence was a “nightmare” and that many people had moved to relatives’ houses in other parts of the city. “We never thought this kind of violence could occur here,” said a resident who requested anonymity.

On Tuesday night, a mob set fire to MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house and DJ Halli police station, and threw stones at the police, demanding the arrest of Naveen P, who allegedly posted a derogatory post on social media. In about three hours, around 60 police personnel were injured, three men who sustained gunshot wounds died, and several vehicles lay gutted.

“We are still panicky over the violence. Many policemen have been deployed. There was some VIP movement in the morning. Only medical shops were open, though traffic was more or less like on a regular day. People are quite cautious as Section 144 is still in force,” said Akash P, a resident of the area. Police have imposed restrictions on the movement of people under Section 144 of the IPC.

A resident who requested anonymity said one of the residents who is a member of a political party, has been given police security. But even they have not stepped out. Jayanti, mother of the accused, Naveen, told media that she was watching television when people barged into her house. and attacked her family. Had her Muslim neighbours not rushed to her aid, she would not have been alive, she said. 

Comments

