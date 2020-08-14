STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress corporator Irshad Begaum's husband arrested for role in Bengaluru violence

JCP Sandeep Patil confirmed that the police on Thursday night have arrested 60 more taking the total number of arrests to 206 so far.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

RAF carry out flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post allegedly posted by a Congress MLA's relative in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough the city police on Friday arrested Nagawara ward Congress corporator Irshad Begaum's husband Kalim Pasha in connection with the DJ Halli Violence which broke out on Tuesday evening after kin of local MLA posted a derrogatory Facebook post insulting prophet Mohammed. BJP leaders made viral his arrest and opposition party is politicizing the issue.

Kaleem Pasha has been named as the 7th accused in the FIR filed by Bengaluru Police naming him one of the conspirators behind the deadly violence which took place on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, 80 accused who were arrested earlier were shifted to Ballari jail on late Thursday night. 

Also, Seven teams led by Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil has been formed to investigate the case. Sandeep Patil confirmed that the police on Thursday night have arrested 60 more taking the total number of arrests to 206 so far.

A group of accused who are said to be SDPI functionaries are into police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile in an interesting turn, after claiming that his social media account was hacked and he had no knowledge of the defamatory post, Naveen, kin of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, has turned approver. 

According to sources, he has reportedly confessed to have posted the derogatory post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence DJ Halli Irshad Begaum Kalim Pasha
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp