Congress corporator Irshad Begaum's husband arrested for role in Bengaluru violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough the city police on Friday arrested Nagawara ward Congress corporator Irshad Begaum's husband Kalim Pasha in connection with the DJ Halli Violence which broke out on Tuesday evening after kin of local MLA posted a derrogatory Facebook post insulting prophet Mohammed. BJP leaders made viral his arrest and opposition party is politicizing the issue.

Kaleem Pasha has been named as the 7th accused in the FIR filed by Bengaluru Police naming him one of the conspirators behind the deadly violence which took place on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, 80 accused who were arrested earlier were shifted to Ballari jail on late Thursday night.

Also, Seven teams led by Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil has been formed to investigate the case. Sandeep Patil confirmed that the police on Thursday night have arrested 60 more taking the total number of arrests to 206 so far.

A group of accused who are said to be SDPI functionaries are into police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile in an interesting turn, after claiming that his social media account was hacked and he had no knowledge of the defamatory post, Naveen, kin of MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, has turned approver.

According to sources, he has reportedly confessed to have posted the derogatory post.