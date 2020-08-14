STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Leopard hit by speeding vehicle dies on Jigani-Uraganadoddi Road

This roadkill comes close on the heels of the death of another leopard on the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway at Kyatsandra on August 10.

Published: 14th August 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| PTI)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The areas surrounding Bengaluru, which have a sizable population of leopards, are no longer a safe zone for the spotted big cats, especially when they are crossing the busy roads and highways. A male leopard was found dead on Thursday morning on Jigani-Uraganadoddi Road. It was reportedly killed when it was hit by a speeding vehicle on Wednesday midnight.

This roadkill comes close on the heels of the death of another leopard on the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway at Kyatsandra on August 10. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna, RFO, Anekal Territorial Range, said the body was discovered this morning. Just three-four months old, the cub had sustained head injuries.

He added, “We are investigating the incident. In fact, a mother with three cubs was seen often outside Bannerghatta National Park and it looks as if the dead animal is one of them.” Expressing concern over the incident, a forest official in Bengaluru said the traffic has increased due to construction activity by a premier management institute for adding a new campus. He said, “This area is just outside the PA and sees a lot of wildlife movement. Lot of elephants and leopards come at night time but now are totally disturbed by the construction activity.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
leopard
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp