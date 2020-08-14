Leopard hit by speeding vehicle dies on Jigani-Uraganadoddi Road

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The areas surrounding Bengaluru, which have a sizable population of leopards, are no longer a safe zone for the spotted big cats, especially when they are crossing the busy roads and highways. A male leopard was found dead on Thursday morning on Jigani-Uraganadoddi Road. It was reportedly killed when it was hit by a speeding vehicle on Wednesday midnight.

This roadkill comes close on the heels of the death of another leopard on the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway at Kyatsandra on August 10. Speaking to TNIE, Krishna, RFO, Anekal Territorial Range, said the body was discovered this morning. Just three-four months old, the cub had sustained head injuries.

He added, “We are investigating the incident. In fact, a mother with three cubs was seen often outside Bannerghatta National Park and it looks as if the dead animal is one of them.” Expressing concern over the incident, a forest official in Bengaluru said the traffic has increased due to construction activity by a premier management institute for adding a new campus. He said, “This area is just outside the PA and sees a lot of wildlife movement. Lot of elephants and leopards come at night time but now are totally disturbed by the construction activity.”