MLA Murthy, family break down on seeing house in cinders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All that was left of their childhood memories was soot, ash and rubble. An acrid smell of smoke lingered in the air, a reminder of the violence of Tuesday night. Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his family, who visited their house on Thursday, broke down after seeing the state of their home. Murthy, his wife and children became emotional as they moved through the house in which he was born and raised.

The MLA, who was distraught about losing his mother’s mangalsutra, was a little relieved when the family scoured the rubble and recovered it. He said they had lost important documents, including property and jewellery papers, and even his parents’ memories. He said the vandals who ransacked his house had stolen cash and valuables, for which he has decided to file a separate case.

Murthy now lives in a flat in RT Nagar with his wife Kriyashailaja, son and daughter. His brothers and their families lived in the Kaval Byrasandra house, in which he had set up his office and which he visited almost every day. He sought police protection after the incident and was permitted to visit the house on Thursday. However, Murthy said the people who vandalised and set fire to his house were not local youth.

He denied that the incident had anything to do with the BBMP elections and sought a thorough investigation. Murthy told media that he would demand an investigation by the CCB and CID, and that he was friendly with the people of the locality and constituency. He then visited the house of Munegowda, a close neighbour, which the mob had also vandalised, and expressed regret over the turn of events.