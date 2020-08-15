19 cops from Karnataka honoured with President medal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 19 police personnel from the state have been conferred with the President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Independence Day. V L N Prasanna Kumar, ASI, Criminal Investigation Department, has been honoured with the medal for distinguished service.

The others are: R Hemanth Kumar, DySP, Special Investigation Team, Lokayukta; Parameshwar Hegde, DySP, CID; R Manjunath, DySP, ACB, Mandya; H M Shailendra, DySP, Kodagu; Arun Nagegowda, DySP, Mandya; H M Satish, ACP; H B Ramesh Kumar, DySP, intelligence, Bengaluru; Umesh, DySP (Armed), Police Training School, Mysuru; C N Diwakar, Circle Police Inspector, Kodagu; G N Rudresh, Special Reserve Police Inspector, KSRP, Bengaluru; B A Lakshminarayan, SI, City Special Branch, Bengaluru; M H Chandekar, special reserve SI, KSRP, Bengaluru; K Jayapra- kash, PSI, Mangaluru; H Nanjundaiah ASI, Chikkaballapur; Atheeq Ur Rahman, ASI, Shivamogga; Ramanjanaiah, ASI, Tumakuru, R N Balikai, ASI, Haveri, and K Honnappa, head constable, Bengaluru Rural.