Another contract scam in BBMP, Mayor says crores swindled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, another scam in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come to light. This has caught the attention of Mayor M Goutham Kumar, who told the media on Friday the scam runs to the tune of crores of rupees. “The zonal engineers awarded contracts without verifying documents and details of contractors,” he said.

Kumar said that he has written to the additional chief secretary to the Urban Development Department and the BBMP Commissioner to look into the matter and take action against the engineers. In response, the commissioner has sought a report in two days.

The mayor the engineers did not verify the duplicate documents submitted for road works in Begur, Mahadevapura, Annapurneshwari Nagar Main Road, Banashankari 6th Stage and arterial and sub-arterial roads in the west zone.

Kumar also sought a detailed account of the expenditures to be incurred, suspension of the engineers and blacklisting of the contractors. He said that the engineers were well aware of the fake documents and yet awarded the contracts without any verification.