Celebrating I-Day with a feast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is a land with different cuisines, languages and geographies. But the one thing that unites its citizens is its shared love for food. Hotels in the city are ringing in India’s Independence Day with delicacies from different parts of India.

For instance, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton is coming up with a special menu for dine-in that will be available till August 16, complete with social distancing. Dishes on offer include Chicken Xacuti, Khubani, Jodhpuri Kabuli Biryani and Gobindh Gatta Curry.

The Ritz-Carlton has a special weekend dine-in brunch, with dishes like East Indian Fish Curry, Aam Murghi Bombay and Railway Mutton Curry. Four Seasons Hotel has introduced a Bento Box menu for takeaway as well as dine-in. It has dishes like Mangalore Prawn Gassi and Awadhi Dum Biryani and sweet treats like Malai Ghevar, Chhanar Payesh and Ada Pradhaman with coconut milk.