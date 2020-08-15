STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fact-finding committee to probe Bengaluru violence

has formed a fact-finding committee to survey the recent riots neutrally, without any bias or vested political interests.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

RAF carry out flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post allegedly posted by a Congress MLA's relative in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens for Democracy, a platform committed to democratic values, safety and security of Indian citizens, has formed a fact-finding committee to survey the recent riots neutrally, without any bias or vested political interests.

The committee, headed by retired judge Sirkanth Babaladi, will visit affected areas, listen to victims, access available evidence and submit a report to the government for needful action, a release stated. Retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, retired IFS officer Dr R Raju, retired IRS officer Dr Prakash, former DGP M N Krishnamurthy, journalist R K Mattoo, and six others 
will be be members of the committee. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp