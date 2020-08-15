Fact-finding committee to probe Bengaluru violence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens for Democracy, a platform committed to democratic values, safety and security of Indian citizens, has formed a fact-finding committee to survey the recent riots neutrally, without any bias or vested political interests.

The committee, headed by retired judge Sirkanth Babaladi, will visit affected areas, listen to victims, access available evidence and submit a report to the government for needful action, a release stated. Retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, retired IFS officer Dr R Raju, retired IRS officer Dr Prakash, former DGP M N Krishnamurthy, journalist R K Mattoo, and six others

will be be members of the committee.