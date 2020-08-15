STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope to complete Metro phase 2 project in Bengaluru by 2024: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said the government has a plan to create greenery on either side of the 400 km primary canals, besides carving out bicycle and pedestrian trails next to the bund.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday expressed hope to complete the Rs 30,695 crore Metro phase 2 project in the city by 2024, and said his government was taking measures to reboot "social and organic facilities" here to improve the basic infrastructure.

He also said some "people-friendly plans" are being drawn up in about 110 acres of land near Byappanahalli Metro station, that includes growing plants with a wide variety of species with organic diversity.

"We have accelerated the implementation of suburban rail network for Bangalore, which is a global investment destination," Yediyurappa said.

In his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations here, he said, "we will take up Phase II of Bangalore Metro at a cost of Rs 30,695 crore and we hope to complete the project by June 2024.

" Noting that some 110 acres of land that belongs to NGEF near the Byappanahalli Metro station has been identified and we are designing people-friendly plans here, Yediyurappa said in this plot, we will grow plants with a wide variety of species with organic diversity.

The plans also include setting up of food court, traditional cottage industry, fun park for children and provide space for handloom exhibition and sale, he said.

Yediyurappa said the government has a plan to create greenery on either side of the 400 km primary canals, besides carving out bicycle and pedestrian trails next to the bund.

In the first stage, the historic major canal from Dharmanbudhi Lake to Bellandur lake will be taken up for this project with eco-system, construction of 36km length walking and cycling path and embellish the citys cultural and social facets in that region, he added.

