STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bending barriers

Covid-19 may have changed the way art and culture events are held, but most organisers have proved their resilience by keeping the show going.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Belly dancer Eshan Hilal during the previous edition of Gender Bender. Pic: Falana Films

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Covid-19 may have changed the way art and culture events are held, but most organisers have proved their resilience by keeping the show going. Among them is  Sandbox Collective, an artists’ collective, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, who are planning the sixth edition of the Gender Bender festival.

They have announced an open call for applications, that will go on till September 15, and through it, they hope to “showcase new works of art around gender, as a concept, discourse, construct, and art itself,” says Shiva Pathak, co-founder of Sandbox Collective.

Projects selected from the open call will be presented between December 3 and 6 this year. While the aim is to conduct the festival as planned, there could be unforeseen changes due to the ongoing pandemic. “Since we are uncertain of whether this will be showcased online or offline, we have also decided to give the grantees an additional amount for documentation of their process.

We will also provide expert consultation on ways in which they can document,” says Sandbox Collective co-founder Nimi Ravindran. The grant includes a maximum amount of `50,000 towards the creation of the work, awarded at the discretion of the panel and an additional `5,000 for documentation. The hope, however, is that participants do not restrict their ideas. 

Explains Pathak, “For example, if someone wants to travel to some place to make a film, they should apply with the idea. Similarly, performance artistes (dance and theatre) should not think of performances that will only work in the online space.” In terms of the nature of the work, the festival calls for any form of expression across different media, be it dance, drawing, photography, pottery, mixed media or even mime. Besides works created under the grant provided, the festival will also showcase a set of curated talks and discussions centered around gender. The deadline for applications is Sept 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp