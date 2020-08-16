Bending barriers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 may have changed the way art and culture events are held, but most organisers have proved their resilience by keeping the show going. Among them is Sandbox Collective, an artists’ collective, and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, who are planning the sixth edition of the Gender Bender festival.

They have announced an open call for applications, that will go on till September 15, and through it, they hope to “showcase new works of art around gender, as a concept, discourse, construct, and art itself,” says Shiva Pathak, co-founder of Sandbox Collective.

Projects selected from the open call will be presented between December 3 and 6 this year. While the aim is to conduct the festival as planned, there could be unforeseen changes due to the ongoing pandemic. “Since we are uncertain of whether this will be showcased online or offline, we have also decided to give the grantees an additional amount for documentation of their process.

We will also provide expert consultation on ways in which they can document,” says Sandbox Collective co-founder Nimi Ravindran. The grant includes a maximum amount of `50,000 towards the creation of the work, awarded at the discretion of the panel and an additional `5,000 for documentation. The hope, however, is that participants do not restrict their ideas.

Explains Pathak, “For example, if someone wants to travel to some place to make a film, they should apply with the idea. Similarly, performance artistes (dance and theatre) should not think of performances that will only work in the online space.” In terms of the nature of the work, the festival calls for any form of expression across different media, be it dance, drawing, photography, pottery, mixed media or even mime. Besides works created under the grant provided, the festival will also showcase a set of curated talks and discussions centered around gender. The deadline for applications is Sept 15.