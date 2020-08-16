Covid spike continues to play spoiler for Bengaluru’s popular hangout spot

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s popular hangout, Koshy’s, where writers, artists and the like spent hours debating, discussing or just dreaming over appam and stew, and cutlets and coffee, will continue to remain closed. If the pandemic had showed some promise of a downward climb, Koshy’s would have re-opened on August 17.

But noticing Saturday’s figures (3,495 cases in Bengaluru), owner Prem Koshy has decided to postpone the re-opening probably to early September, if all goes well. The restaurant was closed temporarily on July 23, after being open for about 23 days after the lockdown was lifted.

“Our priority is safety of our staff and guests. With cases rising, opening is becoming increasingly difficult. Even if we do, we are not sure how many people will step out of their houses,” says Koshy, whose restaurant saw a drop of 80-85 per cent in footfall after they opened it with 50 per cent capacity.

Talking about how customers often don’t adhere to norms completely, he says, “Sometimes people wear masks on their chins, or go over for a discussion at another table. In these times of social distancing, we must keep these factors in mind.” Also, having come across friends getting infected, Koshy felt that waiting a while longer would be better.

“Although no staffer has been affected, we don’t want to take a chance,” he says, adding that if things get better earlier, they could open before September too.

Meanwhile, Koshy has remained busy with the bakery on St Mark’s Road which remains open.