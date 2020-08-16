STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Foes, friends and forgotten stories

Three city filmmakers come together with US-based academician to remember the forgotten Indian soldiers of WW-II in a short film 

Published: 16th August 2020 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Standing (from left) Chacko, D’Souza; and sitting (from left)Sharafat Ali, Lt RG Salvi and Murrafat Ali. (Pic courtesy Samar Salvi)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s been 81 years since World War-II  changed global history, but few know the role played by over 2.5 million Indians in it. Prof Annu Palakunnathu Matthew’s photography project, The Unremembered: Indian Soldiers from the Italian Campaign of World War II, is a compilation of many such stories. Now, the project, which was ready in 2019-end, has been captured in a short film by three city-based filmmakers – Ganesh Shankar Raj, Sujit Nair and Arjun Kumar – who are co-founders of Mindia, a digital production house.

Lt. Col. Goal Chakraborty. (
Pic courtesy: Monisha Nayar-
Akhtar & Yamini Nayar)

The short film, titled Searching For The Unremembered – The Forgotten Indian Soldiers of World War 2, was released on August 13 on their YouTube channel. Matthew, a professor of art (photography) at University of Rhode Island in the United States, says her quest for this research started on the opening day of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in December 2018, when her friend got to know that she was exhibiting an installation on the Indian soldiers of the Italian Campaign of WW-II.

“She sent me a photograph of her grandfather, Lt. Col. Goal Chakraborty, posing casually in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in his Army uniform. The striking photograph gave me an immediate face and a visceral connection to those 2.5 million Indians. This has led me down a rabbit hole of sorts to crowd-source and collect family photos of these Indian soldiers,” Matthew, who grew up in Bengaluru and moved to the United States for higher studies, tells CE. It took her almost three years of research to finally put it all together last year. 

The idea of making her project into a digital film came about when Raj attended a session by Matthew in Bengaluru. Fascinated by the stories that were brought to light, he approached her to do a short film about her findings. “The world has become very small by going digital. And this was a story that had to be brought to a larger audience,” says Raj, who has been a filmmaker for over two decades. The movie features Matthew as the narrator who brings the stories to the audience. The whole process took them around three months which were spent in conceptualising, getting file footage from various sources, and shooting. “Since it was a vast subject, the biggest hurdle was to put everything in five minutes,” Raj adds.

Italian connection
When the Italians signed an armistice with the Allies in September 1943, the camp’s Italian guards disbanded, and a number of POWs fled before the Germans took over. Five POWs – Chacko, D’Souza, RG Salvi and brothers Sharafat Ali and Murrafat Ali – were tasked by the German soldiers to capture escaped POWs and bring them back. But they decided to escape themselves.

They walked all night following a railway line. After over four hours they were exhausted and were about to sleep in a ditch when they heard the early morning chime of church bells. Realising that there was a village nearby, they pushed on and discovered the tiny town of Villa San Sebastiano. One of the Indians spoke Italian and was able to convince an Italian soldier, Romano Berardo (who had just deserted his army unit and was returning to his home in Villa San Sebastiano) to shelter them.

He hid the five men. That started an ordeal that lasted over a year but saved their lives. The Indians also made friendships that continued after the war ended, after they left the town. Salvi and his wife, Hansa, returned to meet and thank his Italian friends. Salvi’s grandson, Samar, who lives in Bengaluru, was captivated as a young boy by these stories and always wanted to visit the village to meet the people who had saved his grandfather’s life. Nearly 70 years later, in 2010, he had that opportunity, while living in England. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp