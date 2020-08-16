In a flash

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Launched after modelling came to a halt post lockdown, Sahana’s self-portrait project has been a game changer for her

Published: 16th August 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By  Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Just like many others in the fashion industry, Sahana was also hit hard by the pandemic. But the model, who had no projects in hand at one time, sought opportunity in adversity, and is now making strides in the field of photography. When the city-based model started a self-portrait project on social media to beat the lockdown blues, little did she know that the series will get her noticed for her skills behind the camera, even bringing assignments her way.

The series, which has more than 50 self-clicked pictures, was started as a fun personal project to keep her going through the lockdown, and Sahana didn’t expect to get such a huge level of appreciation for it. “I had lost so many projects due to the lockdown. It would have driven me mad if I had not come up with something. So I thought, why wait for someone to click me when I can do it myself,” says Sahana, who is a engineer by profession and does modelling as a passion. 

The whole process of shooting photos had always fascinated Sahana and she didn’t want to “ruin the process” by clicking amateur pictures on phone camera. “I already had a DSLR and thought it was high time I started using it. So I placed an online order for lens , since it was just e-commerce websites that were functioning during the lockdown,” she says.  

Admitting that the first few pictures of the series were not up to the mark, since she was new to photography, she adds that she took it upon herself to learn the skill through online tutorials. “I also took help from my friends who are photographers. My father, who has been an old school photographer, guided me too,” says Sahana, 34, adding that after around 50 pictures, she could clearly see an improvement in her as a photographer.

Now, the Whitefield resident does not want to stop just with this series. “Many photographers who used to call me for campaign shoots are now contacting me to collaborate with them even behind the lens. Many models have also reached out to me to shoot their portfolios,” says Sahana, adding, “I started this to learn something new and feed my craving of posing in front of the camera, but now I am looking towards a new career opportunity. This is nothing less than a fairy tale to me.”

