On a new pitch

These past few days have been nothing short of a dream for Frizzell D’Souza.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:00 AM

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  These past few days have been nothing short of a dream for Frizzell D’Souza. After two years of being a cover artiste, the musician is out with a debut single, aptly named New, which is streaming on Spotify, Jio Saavn, Amazon Music and Apple Music. “Now, people are making covers of my song, which is such a nice feeling,” says D’Souza, a student at RV College of Architecture in the city. Currently attending online classes from Mangaluru, the 20-year-old explains how writing her own music has always been a wish of hers, one that came to fruition during the pandemic.

“A year ago, I couldn’t have imagined this. But this quarantine period has got out the best of me,” she says, adding that the song has gained recognition from musicians like Ehsaan Noorani and Raghav Meattle, both of whom also helped and encouraged D’Souza with her first original single. 

While the song writing was done in April, the single was released on August 9. Besides D’Souza, six others were involved in the process, including artistes from a collective called The Urban Weaver, and producer Akshay Baliga. “It took this long because the writing and recording was done by me in Mangaluru, production was in Bantwal, the guitar parts came from an artiste in Bengaluru, and the final mastering was done from someone in Kerala,” says D’Souza.

With no access to a professional studio, the musician resorted to recording the song post-midnight hours in her own room. “I left Bengaluru to come to Mangaluru before the lockdown began. I was in such a hurry that I didn’t even get my clothes. But I did manage to get my recording equipment, which has been a huge blessing,” she says. 

The 4.5 minute-long song, though focuses on a couple in a relationship, is relatable enough to strike a chord with anyone. Partly fictional, partly inspired by D’Souza’s own experiences and those of her friends, the single explores how two people can get stuck in a loop with each other and the need to invite something new in their equation.

“It got 4,000 streams in a day alone and musicians from Abu Dhabi and Chennai made covers too. The validation has been gratifying,” says the daughter of doctor parents. “My family has been encouraging too. You know how desi parents can be sometimes. They may not tell you they are proud of you, but it is implied.”

