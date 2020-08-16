Rabies vans launched for on-spot sterilisation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP Animal Husbandry Department launched three rabies vaccine mobile vehicles on Saturday, Independence Day. Citizens can dial 6364893322 for assistance, said Mayor M Goutham Kumar, after flagging off the vehicles from the BBMP head office. Now, dogs can be sterilised on the spot with the help of NGOs. Based on calls from citizens, the squads will also catch dogs for ABC programmes, and also keep an eye out for any animals needing treatment. These mobile vans will also be used to spread awareness on rabies among citizens.