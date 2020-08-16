STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Short circuit damages oxygen lines at Bengaluru hospital, 20 patients shifted

Some patients, whose oxygen saturation was low, were in the High Dependency Unit.

BBMP officials and staffers of CV Raman General Hospital, in Bengaluru shifted patients around 12.30 am on Saturday

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An emergency evacuation of 20 Covid-19 positive patients was carried out around 12.30 am on Saturday, when an electric short circuit damaged the Oxygen Lines at the CV Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and hospital staff took quick measures in shifting the patients to other hospitals.

Some patients, whose oxygen saturation was low, were in the High Dependency Unit. When the authorities learnt about the accident, they immediately identified other hospitals where they could shift the patients. While 16 patients were shifted to Victoria Hospital in KR Market and one patient each to Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road and Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield , two  others were shifted to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital on Millers Road.

Dr HDR Radhakrishna, Medical Superintendent, CV Raman General Hospital, told TNIE, “Among the 20 patients, only 13 were on oxygen while others were relatives, who have also tested positive and wanted to shift out. There was a short circuit in the oxygen control panel. It was found that the lines were interlinked to the ICU and the ward. It happened around 8.30 pm, but we had stabilised the patients and informed the BBMP team.

As a precautionary and collective decision, we decided to shift all the patients.” Dr Bhaskar Vijaykumar, nodal officer of BBMP east zone, said, “We got to know about the incident around 10.30 pm on Friday. We quickly reached the hospital and started looking for beds in other hospitals. The next step was to arrange for ambulances and in about 25 minutes we got about 20 ambulances which had oxygen.”
He added, “Two patients were in ICU and needed spare oxygen cylinders.

We got advanced life support ambulances for them. The other patients’ saturation was around 80-90 which was manageable. But had we delayed the transportation, then their saturation levels would have dropped. Hence, everything was done quickly.”  Around 3 am, the oxygen lines were fixed. CV Raman Hospital is a 150-bed facility which has about 90 Covid patients.

