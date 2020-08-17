STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Animals at Bannerghatta Biological Park get tricolour treats in Independence Day

Published: 17th August 2020 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Star tortoises at Bannerghatta Biological Park enjoy treats on Independence Day. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  This Independence Day, animals at Bannerghatta Biological Park, were in for a colourful treat.

They were given food based on the three colours of the national flag. These included carrots, cabbage, green leaves, and blue grapes.

These were fed to animals like star tortoises, Indian peafowl and Lion-tailed macaques.

While some of the tortoises came to munch on the carrots and grapes, the peafowl preferred grapes and the macaques enjoyed plucking the food.

Chairman of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission Justice D H Waghela and his wife visited the zoo and went on a safari on Sunday. They also released a set of butterflies, in the Butterfly Park.

A quiz was organised to create awareness on wildlife among visitors, in which five speople won the competition. As many as 1,806 visitors visited the zoo on Sunday, making it the highest number since the lockdown was lifted.

