BBMP divides Bengaluru city into ‘cells’ for better COVID-19 monitoring, testing

Munish Moudgil, in charge of the State Covid war room, said, “BBMP limits will be divided into 100×100 metre grids, and in each cell, the number of Covid patients will be identified.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

A part of Ashoka Pillar area in Jayanagar has been sealed. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has begun a “Cell Analysis”, where the city is divided into 100 square metres cells to identify areas that have a high prevalence of Covid-19 and to target these areas with higher number of tests and better monitoring.

The BBMP Cell Analysis started about 10 days ago. Volunteers visit a patient’s house and use the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) to get the GPS location of the patient which is used to update information on each cell. From July 30 till August 9, around 10,000 GPS locations of Covid-positive patients have been uploaded by field teams. 

Munish Moudgil, in charge of the State Covid war room, said, “BBMP limits will be divided into 100×100 metre grids, and in each cell, the number of Covid patients will be identified. The focus will go to areas that have more cases. More number of testing and containment can be carried to in these areas to curb the spread of infection.”

Each cell will be marked with a suitable colour, depending on the number of cases.

Cells with over ten Covid cases will be marked red, those with five-plus cases will be orange, and those between two and five cases will be yellow. Moudgil said, “The priority should be red, as it will have more cases. Testing should be increased and zonal officers too should monitor these areas. After red, the focus should shift to orange and yellow areas.”

Over the last 10 days, BBMP officials have started colour coding the cells and checking priority areas, Moudgil said.

Captain Manivannan, in charge of Bommanahalli zone, said, “We have been following the cell analysis, and the information can be used to monitor high-prevalence areas.”

