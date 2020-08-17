Bengaluru violence: BJP state panel visits riot-hit areas in Karnataka capital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A six-member BJP fact-finding committee, comprising Karnataka SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, vice-presidents Arvind Limbavali, M Shankarappa and Mallikayya Guttedar, MPs PC Mohan and A Narayanaswamy on Sunday visited the violence-hit areas.

They also visited the home of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The team will submit its report to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in a week.

“This was a well-planned conspiracy. I don’t know if it is the Congress’ internal politics, intolerance over recent political developments or an attack on Dalits,” Limbavali said.

Incidentally, at a time when the BJP has been accusing Congress of refusing to stand up for Dalits, it has formed a committee comprising only of Dalit and OBC leaders.