STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru violence: MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy demands CBI probe, seeks additional security

Chief Minister Yediyurappa has assured him that security will be increased and those behind the violence punished, how much influential they are.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was destroyed during last week's violence in the city, on Monday met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

The Congress legislator has also appealed for more security to him. "Earlier the Chief Minister had spoken to me over the phone. Today I met him personally and sought more security. Many of my neighbours' properties including vehicles have been burnt or damaged. I requested compensation for them, most of them are poor," Murthy said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the Chief Minister has assured him that security will be increased and those behind the violence punished, how much influential they are. "I have requested for it (CBI inquiry), he said he will look into," the MLA added.

In response to a question on his security, the MLA said, while security has been provided to his current residence, he personally hasn't got additional security other than two gunmen while outside,and has asked for it.

The violence in D J Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over a purportedly inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of MLA Murthy.

The MLA's residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister.

Murthy was accompanied to the Chief Minister's residence by BJP MLAs Arvind Limbavali and S Raghu. In response to a question, Murthy said, Bovi community legislators and leaders had accompanied him.

Amid speculation about him making any political shift, the MLA clarified he is in the Congress and will continue in the party.

Asked about speculation that his opponent Prasanna Kumar who had contested against him on JD(S) ticket wanting to come back to the Congress party, Murthy said "I'm not aware of it.

In Congress anyone comes or goes, it is left to the party president. I don't have any problem there is no question about me quitting Congress. Congress is in my blood." Murthy had joined the Congress from JD(S) ahead of the 2018 assembly polls and got ticket from Pulakeshinagar, following which Kumar shifted to the JD(S).

According to reports, many local Congress workers are in favour of Prasanna Kumar returning to the party, as they prefer him over Murthy.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the locality where the violence took place on August 11.

Kateel, who met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the visit, complimented the state government and police for containing the violence within a couple of hours and not allowing it to go out of control.

He said a team led by party legislator Arvind Limbavali, constituted by him, has submitted a report to him on the incident, and he was visiting the locality to assess the situation and build confidence among people there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy B S Yediyurappa CBI
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp