Bengaluru violence: Women say minors held, Karnataka Home Minister denies charges

Congress MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy also protested outside his charred residence, demanding a CBI inquiry and suggesting that the real perpetrators be brought to book.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

After 342 men have been arrested in DJ Halli women take to the streets to protest in front of the police station. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It was a day of protests at Kaval Byrasandra, four days after a violent mob went on the rampage here.

A group of women sat in a protest at DJ Halli police station on Sunday, claiming that their minor sons had been arrested. 

Congress MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy also protested outside his charred residence, demanding a CBI inquiry and suggesting that the real perpetrators be brought to book.

Following the protest, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE that the youths had been booked after evidence was collected. In all, 264 people have been arrested, and not one of them is a minor, he said. 

Police had arrested the youths only after establishing their digital footprint and going through CCTV footage, Bommai claimed.

Police officials and health workers transport the body of a youth who was killed in recent DJ Halli riots, to the Bowring Hospital mortuary, on Sunday I Shriram BN

There were at least five different groups — one group near DJ Halli police station, one inside the police station, one at KG Halli police station, one near MLA Murthy’s house and another at Murthy’s nephew Naveen’s house.

The FIRs filed so far relate to violence, arson, rioting, throwing stones, bearing arms like swords and lathis. A total of 135 vehicles were set on fire, besides the MLA’s house and other properties.

The charges included attempt to attack the police stations.       

Asked about the recovery of damages, Bommai said the process to fully assess the damage caused is going on.

“Only after it is completed can we initiate action to recover costs from the rioters. It is a formal process that will be taken up as per law and charges will be fixed depending on the rioters and their crimes,” he said.

Sons were at home, claim women 

Earlier, tension had gripped the area after women had marched to DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations to ask why their sons and brothers had been taken into custody.

They claimed that the youths were at home when the violence broke out.

The police, however, tried to convince the women that since Section 144 was in place in the locality, they could not form groups, and action would be taken if they didn’t leave.

Arguments ensued, and the women instead spoke to the media, saying that those detained were daily wage workers who were asleep during the riot.

They said that police had not allowed them to meet or speak to their sons for two days.

DJ Halli riots: Detainees quarantined in prison

BENGALURU: Youths arrested in connection with the DJ Halli riots are kept separately in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara and are barred from interacting with other inmates, to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“Barracks are reserved for new entrants and they will be kept there for 14 days. Similarly, the 148 people arrested in connection with Bengaluru riots cannot leave their barracks till they complete 14 days in the prison,” said Chief Superintendent V Sheshamurthy.

Among the arrested, a 24-year-old youth had tested positive for the virus. He was admitted to Bowring Hospital on Thursday with chest and stomach pain, and breathlessness.

He was operated for a blunt injury and was under observation and later tested positive.

He stopped responding to the post-operative treatment and succumbed to subsequent complications on Saturday. Prison officials said he was quarantined on his arrival.

CCB police said so far, five accused have tested Covid-positive after their arrest, and reports of the rest are awaited.

Basavaraj Bommai DJ Halli Violence Bengaluru Violence Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy
