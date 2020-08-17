STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

One detained in connection with Bengaluru violence

Relating to the DJ Halli incident, one Samiuddin has been detained, Bengaluru additional commissioner of police said in a statement.

Published: 17th August 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch personnel probing the violence at Devara Jeevanahalli in the city have detained a man who was allegedly in touch with the accused in RSS worker Rudresh's murder and members of Al Hind for the last few years, Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Monday.

"Relating to the DJ Halli incident, one Samiuddin has been detained," he said in a statement.

"On further investigation, it is found that he was in touch with Rudresh murder case accused and Al Hind members for the last few years," the officer said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka cops take cue from Delhi police, invoke UAPA against accused in DG Halli violence

He added that Samiuddin will be taken into police custody for further inquiry.

Rudresh was hacked to death in October 2016 by two motorcycle-borne youths when he was returning home after attending an RSS event in Shivaji Nagar in the city.

Five people were arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, sources in the CCB said another person, who was allegedly associated with a regional political party, has been arrested in connection with the violence.

More than 260 people have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence in the city on August 11 night, targeting the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a purported inflammatory social media post.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru violence Central Crime Branch DJHalli violence
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp