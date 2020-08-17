STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PU students in Karnataka can switch colleges by September 30, says state government  

According to an official statement by DPUE, a student enrolled for I-PUC can shift to another college after getting permission from the principal of their present college.  

BENGALURU:  Pre-university students can switch colleges before September 30, said the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). 

According to an official statement by DPUE, a student enrolled for I-PUC can shift to another college after getting permission from the principal of their present college.  

The student needs to submit a certified document to the new college, mentioning the duration of the term attended at the initially-enrolled institution. 

A student, who could not write the final examination over attendance shortage and wishes to switch to a different college needs to get clearance for the same from both the colleges.

However, a II-PU student, who wishes to change college, needs to download a document from www.pue.kar.nic.in and submit the filled copy to the principal of the college where they attended the I-PU course. 

The department said the principals of the two colleges — where the student completed his or her I-PU and the college where they want to pursue II-PU — need to hold correspondence and provide details about the student.

Admission at the new college needs to be confirmed by the principal, subjecting to the availability of seats for the subject combination the student had taken up during his first year. In this regard, principals of both the colleges are required to follow the DPUE guidelines mentioned in its website. 

The department said a II-PUC student, who could not write his final exam due to attendance shortage, and wants to switch to a new college, must obtain DPUE’s permission.

A CBSE or ICSE student wishing to register for II-PUC must furnish transfer certificate from the relevant board to the department.

