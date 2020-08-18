STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
47 Covid-19 patients shifted from KIMS

Hospital sources said that two high-flow oxygen cylinders had been ordered, which were to reach the hospital on Saturday.

Ambulances line up at KIMS Hospital to shift patients to other facilities in Bengaluru on Monday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of quick crisis management, 47 critical Covid-19 patients admitted to the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Basavanagudi and requiring oxygen were shifted to Victoria and Bowring hospitals, and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on Monday night, after a delay in the supply of high-flow oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

Hospital sources said that two high-flow oxygen cylinders had been ordered, which were to reach the hospital on Saturday. But only one was delivered, while the other was expected by Monday afternoon. When the cylinder did not arrive even by 9.15 pm, the doctors and authorities decided to move the 47 patients to other facilities.

Veerabhadra Swamy, joint commissioner, BBMP (South Zone), under whom KIMS Hospital falls, said, “There was no oxygen supply since Sunday. We are collecting more details from the hospital.”

Chandra Mohan, in charge of ‘104’ ambulances, said, “We got a call from the hospital around 7.30 pm. We organised 45 vehicles immediately and shifted 47 patients.”

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “As soon as I noticed shortage of oxygen at KIMS hospital, ambulances were arranged to transfer patients to Victoria, Bowring and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. 20 heavy duty oxygen cylinders have been sent to KIMS to treat critical patients.”

A statement from KIMS hospital said, “Due to a shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company on 17 August, we have anticipated that low oxygen volume hypoxic crisis may occur for oxygen dependant patients. Hence we informed government authorities about the situation and requested for arrangement of liquid oxygen from other suppliers. We shifted all the oxygenated patient to various government and private hospitals.”

