Alcoholic kills wife; 3 more murders rock Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four murders were reported in the city on Monday. A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday night. The deceased Nandini (23) and her husband Johnson were daily wage workers. Police said Johnson returned home late on Sunday in a drunken state and the couple had an argument over his addiction. Out of rage, he stabbed her neck with a pair of scissors. She died on the spot and the neighbours who heard her screaming alerted police, who arrested Johnson.

In the second incident, a woman was found murdered at her house on Saturday. The deceased is Jayamma, (71), a resident of Chennasandra. Police said Jayamma’s husband Appaiah had gone out to pay their electricity bill. On his return, he found her body on the bed, while his house was ransacked.

In another incident, a man was stabbed to death by three transgenders in Electronic City on Sunday. Police said Rajendra (36) posed as a transgender and collected money from passersby on Hosur Road, for which he was attacked by local transgenders. Accordingly, transgenders Devi, Bhavana and Nitya have been arrested.

A daily wage worker was bludgeoned to death by his friend in Thalaghattapura. Mani (38) had plugged his phone for charging and Hussain removed it to plug his charger, which led to a tiff. In a fit of rage, Hussain attacked him with a wooden log, before smashing his head with a stone. Police have arrested Hussain.