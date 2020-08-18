Bumpy and boring: Long road to the ‘new normal’

Pallavi Srivastava By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Six months into the post-Covid world, and we are far from forgetting the ‘old normal’. There would hardly be a person who cannot wait for the slightest opportunity to tear the mask off the face, or greet a friend with a hug. And it’s not just the visits to restaurants, theatres and stadiums that everyone is pining for. Most of us are eyeing the first chance to travel on vacation. Many children are yearning to return to school. And Bengalureans have come out with memes about missing traffic jams.

Count me out of the last group, but there is something that I too have been missing during the daily commute to office. The congenial, often enlightening, and sometimes amusing conversations with Ola and Uber drivers were what made the 40-minute trip enjoyable. Now, the time has come down to half, but the road seems longer. As the pandemic shows no signs of abating in the city, I wonder how much I would have learnt the common citizen’s perception by striking a talk with the cab drivers. Just like the old times. When all it required was a small query to get them to chat about the city, development issues and, of course, politics.

When I moved to Bengaluru, I found my first Kannada teachers in them. They narrated stories about how even Hebbal was once considered the outskirts of the city, and wild animals roamed around Yelahanka. They also helped me learn more about the state, and the regional stereotypes.

I learnt that a bulk of tomatoes come here from the Mysuru area. And that a trip to Mangaluru will make my eyes go wide, so huge are the houses in the hinterland there due to the “Gulf money” (that trip may elude me longer, thanks to the pandemic). And about how people in some other parts of the state are so hot-headed that they better be left alone.

It was during the rides that I came to know about singer Sonu Nigam’s huge presence in Sandalwood. Once, when I asked a cab driver about Hindi imposition and resentment against North Indians, he made a grand speech about the divisive role played by political forces, that would have sent many a YouTubers scrambling to learn the right intonations. Over the years, the talks have included topics like career options, road discipline, working conditions in the Middle-east, and once, even an introduction to Islam, with the driver, among other things, explaining to me the difference between a mosque and a dargah.

Among the hundreds of rides I have taken over the past few years, a few often keep peeping out from the recesses of the mind. I once rode from Church Street to Yelahanka with a driver who turned out to be a huge fan of 1990s Bollywood music. We talked about Kumar Sanu, Nadeem-Shravan and the rest, and even hummed Sochenge tumhe pyaar together. Another time, when I mistook the Kannadiga driver as someone hailing from Bihar, he revealed his mimicry skills, speaking not just in various Indian accents, but also like his Nigerian friend. I was in splits. We must enjoy the moment, they say, since today’s tribulations are tomorrow’s good old days. Seems to hold true about traffic jams. I am not so sure about the pandemic though.