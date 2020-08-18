Congress MLA admitted to Bengaluru hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Minister and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to social media, the Congress leader said he got himself tested for COVID-19 after he had a mild fever. “I have been tested positive for Coronavirus and request those who have come in contact with me in past few days to get tested for the infection,” the MLA stated.

In the last few weeks, a number of politicians including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, several ministers and MLAs tested positive for COVID-19. The CM, Opposition Leader and legislators recovered from the infection.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the state. On Monday, Karnataka had reported 6317 new cases taking the total tally to 2,33,283.