STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress MLA admitted to Bengaluru hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

In the last few weeks, a number of politicians including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, several ministers and MLAs tested positive for COVID-19

Published: 18th August 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Former Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Minister and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to social media, the Congress leader said he got himself tested for COVID-19 after he had a mild fever. “I have been tested positive for Coronavirus and request those who have come in contact with me in past few days to get tested for the infection,” the MLA stated.

In the last few weeks, a number of politicians including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, several ministers and MLAs tested positive for COVID-19. The CM, Opposition Leader and legislators recovered from the infection. 

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in the state. On Monday, Karnataka had reported 6317 new cases taking the total tally to 2,33,283.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Zameer Ahmed Khan
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp