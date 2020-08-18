Ground reality: Reaching out to unsung Covid warriors 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has forced many indoors, with homes doubling as office, school and more. Pourakarmikas, on the other hand, have been keeping the city clean, despite the outbreak. Keeping their nutrition and physical wellbeing in mind, A&A Foundation, in association with Halasuru Residents Welfare Association (HRWA), has launched a nutrition programme for 35 pourakarmikas from Ward 90 near Kalyani Halasuru Lake.

The foundation was started by ML Amarnath and Anupama Amarnath and will prove the pourakarmikas Enlightlife 365 Halerich 1 Enlightlife Superfood Metabolism and Immunity Booster Kit, free medical consultation and necessary blood tests thrice a year. The programme was announced on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The outreach plan was initiated by HRWA president Mahendra Jain and vice president Mohankumar P, who said, “Through this program, we will be able to help them improve their overall health and be able to defend themselves from COVID-19 and other chronic lifestyle diseases.”