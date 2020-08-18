Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Renowned flautist Pravin Godkhindi was often asked when he would do a programme similar to Raaga Ranjini – a show that explored the various possibilities of ragas, which he had done over 15 years ago. With time on hand during the lockdown, Godkhindi decided to do it in a manner which would appeal to millennials. On social media, Instagram and Facebook, Godkhindi puts out two ragas every week, on Mondays and Thursdays, which is then discussed live on Sundays. It is also uploaded on Youtube. The 52-week initiative, Raagatainment, was started in mid-July and will explore 101 ragas in the course of time.

“While there are about 40-50 ragas that are commonly used, there are many beautiful ones that are not played often. This is because in Hindustani classical music, we strictly adhere to the time cycle, as a result of which morning ragas, like Todi, cannot be played at evening concerts. So there are only a specific set that can be performed in an evening concert,” he says, adding that the name is meant to bust the idea that ragas are “boring”.

The one-minute recordings done at his home-studio in Banashankari are meant to cater to a generation that is interested in classical music but has a short attention span. “Many musicians, including my son, feel that the recordings should be longer. I have to look into the production, which I might in the near future. But at this point, it’s more like an introduction. I want to reach out to youngsters and create a wave of classical music. There is a lot of tradition and heritage value attached to these ragas,” Godkhindi says, adding that he often comes across youngsters who do cover versions, and mash-ups of Hindi and English songs. “That also requires talent, but there are so many intricacies to Indian classical music, and if one learns that, they can achieve greater heights,” he adds.

Having completed 11 episodes, Godkhindi hopes his comprehensive list will give at least a glimpse of the basics of Indian classical music. Quite similar to the reading habit debate, classical music, Godkhindi points out, has a sizeable number of interested youth. But there is also a section whose energy needs to be channelised towards it. “People start off learning classical music, but drift into contemporary and fusion forms. We need to celebrate the legacy and heritage that has been passed on,” he opines.

While the lockdown began with Godkhindi performing for causes, he later took a stand and stepped back from playing without being compensated. The break also gave the veteran artiste ample time to contemplate on the way forward. “I’ve reached a certain stage in my music journey where I’m asking myself, what next?,” he says.