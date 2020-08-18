STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In sync

...with millennials, veteran musician Pravin Godkhindi is attempting to give a glimpse into 101 classical music ragas through his 52-week Raagatainment initiative

Published: 18th August 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Renowned flautist Pravin Godkhindi was often asked when he would do a programme similar to Raaga Ranjini – a show that explored the various possibilities of ragas, which he had done over 15 years ago. With time on hand during the lockdown, Godkhindi decided to do it in a manner which would appeal to millennials. On social media, Instagram and Facebook, Godkhindi puts out two ragas every week, on Mondays and Thursdays, which is then discussed live on Sundays. It is also uploaded on Youtube. The 52-week initiative, Raagatainment, was started in mid-July and will explore 101 ragas in the course of time. 

“While there are about 40-50 ragas that are commonly used, there are many beautiful ones that are not played often. This is because in Hindustani classical music, we strictly adhere to the time cycle, as a result of which morning ragas, like Todi, cannot be played at evening concerts. So there are only a specific set that can be performed in an evening concert,” he says, adding that the name is meant to bust the idea that ragas are “boring”.

The one-minute recordings done at his home-studio in Banashankari are meant to cater to a generation that is interested in classical music but has a short attention span. “Many musicians, including my son, feel that the recordings should be longer. I have to look into the production, which I might in the near future. But at this point, it’s more like an introduction. I want to reach out to youngsters and create a wave of classical music. There is a lot of tradition and heritage value attached to these ragas,” Godkhindi says, adding that he often comes across youngsters who do cover versions, and mash-ups of Hindi and English songs. “That also requires talent, but there are so many intricacies to Indian classical music, and if one learns that, they can achieve greater heights,” he adds.

Having completed 11 episodes, Godkhindi hopes his comprehensive list will give at least a glimpse of the basics of Indian classical music. Quite similar to the reading habit debate, classical music, Godkhindi points out, has a sizeable number of interested youth. But there is also a section whose energy needs to be channelised towards it. “People start off learning classical music, but drift into contemporary and fusion forms. We need to celebrate the legacy and heritage that has been passed on,” he opines. 

While the lockdown began with Godkhindi performing for causes, he later took a stand and stepped back from playing without being compensated. The break also gave the veteran artiste ample time to contemplate on the way forward. “I’ve reached a certain stage in my music journey where I’m asking myself, what next?,” he says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp