Mayor’s smell test proposal yet to get nod

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The smell analysis test proposal of Mayor M Goutham Kumar is yet to get a nod from the health department. The mayor had made the proposal a fortnight back at the BBMP Council meeting, saying that along with thermal screening, smell test analysis should also be done at public places.

While the mayor stated that he had written a letter in this regard, the health department officials said that they have not got any letter so far. They also questioned the practical implementation of the proposal.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner, told TNIE that the proposal would be placed before the expert committee and also the ICMR for approval. It is a good idea, but how it can be implemented needs to be assessed, he said.

Two senior BBMP officials and the health department wondered about the cost of creating smell detection samples.Doctors too have expressed their apprehension of such a test. They said it is not necessarily only Covid-19 patients alone who will have loss of smell.

The mayor, however, defended that loss of smell and taste were also Covid symptoms and not many have fever. If that is the reason, thermal scanners also serve little purpose, sources said.