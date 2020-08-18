STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing Poirot

The plot is this: Two woman head to a restaurant for a meal.

Published: 18th August 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from Dinosaur Named Nirmal, an interactive play for children, staged earlier by WeMove Theatre

By  Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  The plot is this: Two woman head to a restaurant for a meal. A couple of drinks later, one of them collapses and falls dead. It’s a classic whodunnit with many suspects – her dining companion, the manager, the waiter, or maybe even the other diners. So far, WeMove Theatre’s upcoming performance seems like any other theatre production, but this is where there is, in more ways than one, a plot twist.

The audience members then take on the role of detectives to interrogate the suspects, played by four actors from the theatre company, as they try to solve the murder mystery. Aptly named Who Killed Agatha?, the “theatrical experience” is a dream come true for any crime fiction lover looking for something new during this pandemic. “We had a bank of stories that we hoped to turn into physical plays this year but then the pandemic struck. Staging them was not a possibility so we thought of converting it into an escape room type of game,” explains Abhishek Iyengar, co-founder of the theatre company. 

The hour-long performance has a cap on the number of participants, and 20 of them will be divided into teams of four. Each team gets four minutes to question each suspect. The key, says actor-writer Aditya Naik, lies in asking the right questions. “Try to get more information or look for a motive to murder. Our answers might have subtle clues that could help the participant,” says Naik, who will be playing the roles of a forensic expert and a business partner of the murdered woman.

While entertaining for the audience, the performance also helps keep things interesting for the actors. “We have no idea of knowing what question might be sprung on us. But since we know our characters and their behavioural traits in details, our answers will be in line with them,” he adds. The play has been conceptualised by Naik and Sindhu Hegde, and written by Pavan Sharma and Venu Madhav.

Since the performance takes place on Zoom, the teams can make use of the individual breakout rooms to ensure other participants don’t figure out their strategy. But how much of this gamified experience counts as theatre? A lot, says Iyengar, who is looking for feedback from this first session to understand how future ones should be held. “The current times call for not just reinventing ourselves but also exploring and embracing technology. So it is still largely theatre but an experimental format that explores a new dimension,” he says. The event will take place on Aug. 29. Tickets are priced at `500 per head. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp