Shortage of nasal cannulas in Bengaluru hospitals: Doctors

BENGALURU: Health experts have said the government must now focus on critical care as many patients come to the hospitals after their health condition has worsened. This means more beds in ICUs and higher procurement of high flow nasal cannulas (HFNC) and ventilators where there is a shortage in many hospitals in the city.

Doctors said that when patients come in during a critical stage, hospitals cannot do much in such a situation.Dr H M Prasanna, Managing Director, Pristine Hospital and president elect of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said, “Right now, we have to focus on critical care. We need to add more critical care beds. In our hospital, we are seeing 15-20% of patients coming with mild symptoms but later developing severe ones.

They are then admitted in ICU. There are other patients who come in very late with severe respiratory and lung problems, and due to this we need more critical care. We do have a shortage of both ventilators and HFNC in Bengaluru hospitals, which includes both government and private sector. And we also need to strengthen the staff in ICUs. This is the only way we will be able to see the mortality rate coming down in the city.”

Dr R Ravindra, Medical Director, Suguna Hospital, said that more number of HFNC devices should be procured by the government and given to the hospitals. “HFNC help in delivering high amounts of oxygen. Many patients require HFNC, but we have very few. In the private sector, we need at least 100 HFNC. We have given a list in this regard to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, a month back. It will be difficult without these as the cases of elderly with comorbidities have been high.”

Dr Naresh Shetty, president, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “The whole idea of too many ventilators is out now. We now need HFNC but we do not have enough. We are looking at identifying the patients with severe symptoms early and putting them on HFNC at an early stage. Otherwise, once the patient is put on a ventilator, the chances of fatality increases.”