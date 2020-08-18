STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shortage of nasal cannulas in Bengaluru hospitals: Doctors

Doctors said that when patients come in during a critical stage, hospitals cannot do much in such a situation.

Published: 18th August 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A woman gives her swab sample at a fever clinic | meghana sastry

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health experts have said the government must now focus on critical care as  many patients come to the hospitals after their health condition has worsened. This means more beds in ICUs and higher procurement of high flow nasal cannulas (HFNC) and ventilators where there is a shortage in many hospitals in the city.

Doctors said that when patients come in during a critical stage, hospitals cannot do much in such a situation.Dr H M Prasanna, Managing Director, Pristine Hospital and president elect of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said, “Right now, we have to focus on critical care. We need to add more critical care beds. In our hospital, we are seeing 15-20%  of patients coming with mild symptoms but later developing severe ones.

They are then admitted in ICU. There are other patients who come in very late with severe respiratory and lung problems, and due to this we need more critical care. We do have a shortage of both ventilators and HFNC in Bengaluru hospitals, which includes both government and private sector. And we also need to strengthen the staff in ICUs. This is the only way we will be able to see the mortality rate coming down in the city.”

Dr R Ravindra, Medical Director, Suguna Hospital, said that more number of HFNC devices should be procured by the government and given to the hospitals. “HFNC help in delivering high amounts of oxygen. Many patients require HFNC, but we have very few. In the private sector, we need at least 100 HFNC. We have given a list in this regard to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, a month back. It will be difficult without these as the cases of elderly with comorbidities have been high.”

Dr Naresh Shetty, president, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said, “The whole idea of too many ventilators is out now. We now need HFNC but we do not have enough. We are looking at identifying the patients with severe symptoms early and putting them on HFNC at an early stage. Otherwise, once the patient is put on a ventilator, the chances of fatality increases.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp