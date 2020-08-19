Aesthetically pleasing: Railway staff create pool with fountain at Banaswadi MEMU shed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To make good use of spare time, the railway employees of the Mechanical Department of Bengaluru Railway Division created an artificial pond with a fountain at the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) shed at Banaswadi for employees and visitors to enjoy while visiting.

The MEMU shed is where coaches of local trains are sent for their maintenance.

The pond, with recycled water continuously flowing, gives a soothing atmosphere to the place, particularly at night when the lighting is switched on.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Bengaluru Division, Jayant Ramachandran said, “The staff of the mechanical department at the Baiyappanahalli coaching depot and the Banaswadi MEMU depot pooled in their creative and engineering talents to develop this, which has a capacity of 45 kilolitres. Both staff and visitors here express their happiness over this new creation put in place two weeks ago.”

The water gets recycled and flows back through the fountain ensuring there is no wastage of water, he said while speaking to The New Indian Express.

The fountain, for which close to 20,000 were spent, has helped in creating a good ambience as well as offered a facelift to the premises, Ramachandran added.

“The LED lighting at night makes the place very attractive,” he said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, A K Verma, said, “The Ksheer Sagar has been developed to improve aesthetics here. We are taking steps to develop workers places in order to motivate our team.”

Asked if the same would be replicated at other places, Ramachandran said it could happen in future.