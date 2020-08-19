BBMP follows Dharavi model to contain Covid spread

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We are implementing the Dharavi model where the target population is identified and aggressive testing is done to control the spread of Covid-19,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Tuesday.

He said while there have been many new cases being reported in Mumbai, no case has been reported from Dharavi slums. This is because of the strict isolation, aggressive testing and early identification of the target population. “It is being replicated in Bengaluru now. Though cases will rise initially, it will help in controlling the spread of the virus and gradually help flatten the curve,” he said.He was addressing the councillors at the council meeting.

Prasad said: “The target population is primary and secondary contacts of positives, those in containment zones, inter-state and international travellers, ILI and SARI cases. Door-to-door survey is being done to identify people with comorbidities to track them early. This was done in Dharavi. In Mumbai soon after cases were reported, neighbours were immediately shifted to Covid Care Centres and tested. That was when the cases in Dharavi shot up, but now there were no cases.”

He explained that the containment zones’ guidelines were being redefined. Also with the rising instances of financial anomalies, it has been decided to form a set of revised guidelines and standards. Based on the new guidelines, the bills of creating containment zones and sealed down areas produced by engineers will be cleared. Until then, no bills will be cleared, he said.

The Commissioner said that it was time citizens helped in controlling the spread of the virus. They should help the government in ensuring that the positive patients with mild symptoms and those asymptomatic strictly adhere to home isolation, he added.

He said that only those with severe symptoms — loss of smell, taste, breathing difficulty, dip in oxygen level and high fever and cold — will be admitted to hospitals. Some patients, depending upon their health condition, will be admitted to Covid Care Centres.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar, referring to instances where patients were discharged in two days and later not re-admitted, said patients then should not sign the discharge form if it states he/she is responsible for anything later. They should inform the BBMP and resolve the issue immediately, he said.