STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP follows Dharavi model to contain Covid spread

The Commissioner said that it was time citizens helped in controlling the spread of the virus.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades set up to mark a containment zone near Shantinagar in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We are implementing the Dharavi model where the target population is identified and aggressive testing is done to control the spread of Covid-19,” Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Tuesday.

He said while there have been many new cases being reported in Mumbai, no case has been reported from Dharavi slums. This is because of the strict isolation, aggressive testing and early identification of the target population. “It is being replicated in Bengaluru now. Though cases will rise initially, it will help in controlling the spread of the virus and gradually help flatten the curve,” he said.He was addressing the councillors at the council meeting.

Prasad said: “The target population is primary and secondary contacts of positives, those in containment zones, inter-state and international travellers, ILI and SARI cases. Door-to-door survey is being done to identify people with comorbidities to track them early. This was done in Dharavi. In Mumbai soon after cases were reported, neighbours were immediately shifted to Covid Care Centres and tested. That was when the cases in Dharavi shot up, but now there were no cases.”

He explained that the containment zones’ guidelines were being redefined. Also with the rising instances of financial anomalies, it has been decided to form a set of revised guidelines and standards. Based on the new guidelines, the bills of creating containment zones and sealed down areas produced by engineers will be cleared. Until then, no bills will be cleared, he said.

The Commissioner said that it was time citizens helped in controlling the spread of the virus. They should help the government in ensuring that the positive patients with mild symptoms and those asymptomatic strictly adhere to home isolation, he added.

He said that only those with severe symptoms — loss of smell, taste, breathing difficulty, dip in oxygen level and high fever and cold — will be admitted to hospitals. Some patients, depending upon their health condition, will be admitted to Covid Care Centres.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar, referring to instances where patients were discharged in two days and later not re-admitted, said patients then should not sign the discharge form if it states he/she is responsible for anything later. They should inform the BBMP and resolve the issue immediately, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp