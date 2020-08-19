STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru riots: Karnataka govt moves HC for appointment of Claims Commissioner to fix liability

The Claims Commissioner will estimate damages, affix liability and award compensation over the mass destruction of properties in the violence

A resident of DJ Halli walks past a burnt police vehicle that was set on fire, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking direction to appoint a Claims Commissioner to estimate damages, affix liability and award compensation with respect to mass destruction of properties due to violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits in the city.

In 2009, the Supreme Court had said that high courts may take suo motu action to appoint a Claims Commissioner to investigate the damage caused and award compensation by affixing liability on the perpetrators of the crimes and the organisers of the event, in cases where mass destruction of private and public property and injury to persons takes place due to protests and riots.

Based on this, the Additional Advocate General mentioned the plea for appointing a retired high court judge or district judge as a Claims Commissioner in connection with the August 11 riots before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi. The bench said it will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday.

