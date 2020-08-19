STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrating sixty in style

If all had gone as per plan, Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) would have been out with new volumes of their anthology of plays in September this year.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If all had gone as per plan, Bangalore Little Theatre (BLT) would have been out with new volumes of their anthology of plays in September this year. The first three volumes, which were released in December last year, were to be followed by six more, to mark the theatre group’s diamond jubilee year. “As part of the celebrations, BLT decided to publish all the plays promoted over many years. The tentative idea is to release 2-3 volumes at a time. The next set should have come out by now. The pandemic has affected the printing-publishing badly – as with all businesses.

We can now expect to see the next few volumes early 2021,” says Vijay Padaki, one of the founder-trustees of the theatre group. Though withdrawn from all management responsibilities, Padaki is continuing as an invitee in an Emeritus capacity. He is also the series editor of the publications, which has been published by Vitasta Publishing. “The volumes were overdue. The whole world recognised BLT’s output from its play development efforts. We had not bothered to publish the plays. The Diamond Jubilee got us to act,” he adds.   

The upcoming volumes will include plays by Sridhar Ramanathan, Dina Mehta, Alan Lightman and John Kotter, to name a few. The past three volumes featured plays by Padaki, Kavya Srinivasan and Ravi Chari. “The first three volumes had themes like the classics, children’s theatre, and the history of ideas. The upcoming volumes will also be grouped thematically,” says Deepak Mote, who is a part of the group’s managing committee. With editing for volumes 4-9 already done, Padaki explains what went on behind the scenes. “The play scripts were already there, most of them performed, carefully put together in fair copy. The publication project only meant uniform formatting and careful final editing.

We have had good team work between people in BLT and the publishers,” says the octogenarian. The plan, according to Abhishek Sundaravadanan, honorary president of the group’s managing committee, was to cover all the original plays and adaptations the group had produced in its 60 years. “We have a rich bank of texts and now these are available to everyone else as well. It feels great to be able to contribute towards that,” he says.   

Currently, the group has taken to producing a webinar series, curated by Shatarupa Bhattacharyya and Archana Kariappa, as part of their 60th anniversary celebrations. The first session of the series, which aims to be public engagements curated around arts, was kicked off with Arundhati Raja, the founder trustee of Jagriti Theatre. Besides this, they have also launched digital performances of their Courtyard Theatre series (featuring a pair of actors) and video recordings of their older plays. In September, the group will also launch the Monologue Circle, which will provide a platform for anyone looking to try their hand at performing a monologue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp