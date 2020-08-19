STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt to move 16 Bills to replace ordinances when House meets

Oppn parties to step up fight over laws, inside and outside House

Published: 19th August 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Assembly. (Photo| PTI)

The Karnataka Assembly. (Photo| PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Assembly session slated to be held in September, the State Government is planning to bring 16 ordinances, which were approved by the Governor, as replacing Bills in both Houses. On the other hand, the Opposition parties, which have been taking on the government over some of the ordinances, are planning to take the fight notches higher both inside and outside the House.

On Thursday, the cabinet will decide on holding the next Assembly session. The government is obligated to conduct sessions under Article 174 (1), which says the gap between two assembly sessions should not be more than six months. In March, the government had to cut short the legislature session due to the pandemic.

Officials of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs ministry said that since March, the State Government brought 16 ordinances to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, Industrial Disputes Act and Certain Other Laws, APMC Act, Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, Karnataka Epidemic Act among others.

Ordinances are passed when there is no assembly session. Due to Covid, the government was not able to conduct a session in the last five months. As per Article 213 of the Constitution, an ordinance approved by the Governor should be placed before the legislature as replacing Bill while the session is on, and has to be approved by both Houses to become an Act. “If it is not approved, such an ordinance will be valid for only six weeks after the session concludes and will lapse,’’ said an official. On whether the legislature can make changes to an ordinance, the official said the House is supreme and can do so and approve it.

KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed said, “Starting August 20, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi and D Devaraja Urs, Congress is staging protest across the state.”

Karjol-led panel to look into Lokayukta reports
A cabinet sub-committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, has been constituted to look into Lokayukta and Upalokayukta reports against State Civil Services ‘Group A’ officers. The committee, consisting of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy and Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle will review the recommendations and decide on whether action is needed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp