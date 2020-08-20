A virtual celebration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the way festivities are celebrated but you don’t have to miss out on the mandatory puja the occasion calls for. The 58th edition of Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava, organised by Shree Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, will go virtual this year, going live on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, from August 22 to September 1.

As part of this, the Ganesha puja at Ganesh Mantapa at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Basavanagudi will be streamed live on social media. The 10-day programme will also have cultural performances that will go virtual as well. These will include a folk rock musical concert by Raghu Dixit Project, live concert by Vijay Prakash and a 12-hour non-stop Sugama Sangeetha, where singers from across Karnataka will be led by Praveen D Rao.

Managing trustee of BGU, Nandish SM, says, “The decision to take the festival virtual was to keep the festival spirit alive and also to provide a platform for all artistes to perform and bring in a celebration of positivity amidst these challenging times.”