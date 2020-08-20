Bengaluru riots: HC to pass order on Aug 25 over plea to appoint Claims Commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court will pass an order on August 25 on the plea filed by the state government seeking directions to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage, fix liability and award compensation in relation to the mass destruction of properties in the violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits on the night of August 11.

Noting that it will find a retired high court judge or district judge who will be available from the registry to appoint as Claims Commissioner, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi adjourned the matter to August 25 for passing orders.

The bench also directed the registry to place a public interest litigation filed on Wednesday containing similar issues along with the petition filed by the state government.

Meanwhile the Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi placed the records before the court, pertaining to the Claims Commissioners appointed in pleas in relation to riots/violence over Mahadayi water dispute and arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

It is for the first time that the state moved the high court seeking directions to appoint a Claims Commissioner on the basis of the Supreme Court order, in response to the appeal made by City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.