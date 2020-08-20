STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid filter on Ganesha celebrations

Community idols can be kept only for three days, says BBMP chief

Ganesha idols lined up for sale in Bengaluru

Ganesha idols lined up for sale in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru this year is going in for a muted Gowri-Ganesha festival with a message to all — no crowds allowed. With Bengaluru still struggling against a heavy coronavirus caseload, the celebrations come with a Covid filter.Community Ganesha idols every year attract huge crowds. But this time the authorities have come out with curbs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking the directions of the state government a step ahead for the festival, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said idols can be kept only for three days in public places.Speaking to the media, a day after the Chief Secretary issued the notification permitting the celebrations, Prasad said only one idol per ward or village is permitted and the idol should not be more than four feet in height. Also it cannot be housed for more than three days and they have to be immersed in designated places only.

The civic body has some don’ts for households too —idols at home should not be more than two feet in height and they should be immersed only at home.Prasad said that cultural celebrations are prohibited, no grand celebrations or processions can be held while housing the idols or while immersing them. He said permission to keep the idol per ward will have to be taken from the zonal joint commissioner and the DCP of police. When the people fill in the form and submit details, they will also be informed where the idol has to be immersed. Arrangements for mobile idol immersion are also being made. Social distancing will have to be ensured and all devotees will have to wear a mask, he said. 

