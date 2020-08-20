STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Drawn towards tradition & myths

Originally hailing from Pune, Ram says the festival has always been close to his heart.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By  Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian mythology has always been mysterious and intriguing for many, including Vivek Ram. But in order to tell these stories in his style and skill, the city-based animation artist, who has been a part of Hollywood projects like Golden Compass and Penguins of Madagascar, started mythological comics on his Instagram page that explore Indian myths in 10 slides. With the city gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi, there are no points for guessing what his next comic is going to be on.

Originally hailing from Pune, Ram says the festival has always been close to his heart. “I have lived in Pune and Mumbai, where the celebrations of this festival is a sight to  behold. But for the last few years, I have been creating artworks or animations on Ganesha,” says Ram, who is planning to share two comic strips for the celebration.

The 39-year-old says the stories on Ganesha are always best for comics formats. “Ganesha stories are always about a problem and its solutions. It’s short and sweet,” laughs Ram, revealing  that this year he is going to avoid the story on how Ganesha got his head, which has been “done to death”. Ram’s comics carry a monochrome tone in order to maintain the feel of the era the stories took place in. Previously, he has covered the stories of Ghatotkacha’s birth and Khandava forest.

Ram is the founder, or as he likes to call himself – the senapati – of Vaanarsena Studios. The Indian mythological comic series took off during the lockdown. “Our mythological stories are vast and layered with wisdom or knowledge at its core. In the comic format, I try to take out the extra layers and keep just the facts,” says Ram, whose comic strips are released every Wednesday. The artist has been surprised by the number of people the series has reached or by how many have volunteered to contribute to the strips. “Sometimes we have workshops for the volunteers and now they are taking over the whole idea,” adds Ram. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp