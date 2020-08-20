STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineers to attend all road repair plaints

Sujatha L, a resident of RR Nagar zone, had a similar grouse.

Published: 20th August 2020

Potholes in Bengaluru

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: Putting an end to the confusion of which road falls under whose jurisdiction when repair requests are received, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has now revoked the old orders of road management. He said when engineers receive a complaint they have to attend to it, irrespective of which ward the road falls under. Action will be taken against those who fail to do so, he added. “We wanted the road near Hennur Main Road to be repaired, but the engineers kept refusing to hear us out saying that the road does not fall under their jurisdiction. It is only when the corporator was involved, was the road repaired,” said Krishna Murthy, a resident. 

Sujatha L, a resident of RR Nagar zone, had a similar grouse. “Jurisdiction shouldn’t matter. When a grievance is raised, it is the duty of the BBMP to repair it,” she said. In November 2019, the BBMP had shifted the management of major roads to zonal divisions. Even as the orders were issued, the decision was not communicated to the ground level engineers, which only added to the confusion.

The BBMP Commissioner agreed that this was an error and one road was divided among multiple divisions, only leading to poor management. “It was a mistake that had happened last year and now the order is being changed. This will ensure that all roads are equally divided among all sections and there is effective management,” he said. 

